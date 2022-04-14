mexc
PiyasaSpot
Öne Çıkan
Vadeli İşlemlerVadeli M-Day

Al-Sat

Mobile
Benzersiz Bir Alım Satım Deneyiminin Tadını Çıkarmak için MEXC Uygulamasını Hemen İndirin
İndiremiyor musunuz?
Windows İstemcisiDaha Fazla Görüntüle

Crafting Finance

CRF/USDT
----
--
24 sa En Yüksek
0.0000000
24 sa En Düşük
0.0000000
24 sa Hacim (CRF)
0.00
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
0.00
24 sa En Yüksek
0.0000000
24 sa En Düşük
0.0000000
24 sa Hacim (CRF)
0.00
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
0.00
Mum Grafiği
Token Bilgisi
Loading..
Temel
TradingView
Derinlik
CRF
Crafting Finance is a synthetic asset issuance protocol and decentralized contract trading exchange based on the NEAR chain. The synthetic assets issued by the entire system are produced by users staking certain collateral. The initial collateral includes CRF, DAI， USDT， NEAR, AURORA, BTC, and ETH, and the collateral rate depends on the variation of the collateral itself. The main functional modules of the entire system are Forge and Kingsman. Forge is where all synthetic assets are minted. Kingsman is the decentralized contract exchange using sharing debt pool trading mode. Other important modules of the system include collateral pools, fee pool, interest pool, and oracles.
Genel Bakış
Kripto Adı
CRF
Arz Tarihi
--
İlgili Bağlantılar
Arz Fiyatı
--
Maksimum Arz
2,000,000,000
Emir Defteri
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Fiyat(USDT)

(CRF)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
Piyasa İşlemleri
Miktar()
Fiyat()
Miktar()
Tarih
Spot
5X-X Vadeli İşlemler
Spot
5X-X Vadeli İşlemler
Piyasa Yapıcı 0.00% / Piyasa Alıcı 0.00%
Öne Çıkan
CRF Al
CRF Sat
Limit
Piyasa
Transfer
Alım birimi
USD
Kullanılabilir -- USDT
FiyatUSDT
MiktarCRF
ToplamUSDT
Kullanılabilir -- CRF
FiyatUSDT
MiktarCRF
ToplamUSDT
Açık Emirler (0)
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Varlıklar (0)
Açık Emirler (0)
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Varlıklar (0)
İşlem Çifti
Tarih
Tip
Yön
Tümü
Al
Sat
Fiyat
Miktar
Emir Tutarı
Tamamlandı
Tetikleme Koşulu
Tümünü iptal et
Tümü
Limit Emir
Stop-limit
Yalnızca yayınla
Kararlı Ağ
API Belgeleri
API Belgeleri
Sosyal Medya
Talep Gönder
Talep Gönder
Çevrimiçi Canlı Destek
Çevrimiçi Canlı Destek
Loading...