mexc
PiyasaKripto AlAl-SatmexcVadeli İşlemlerKazanmexcETF
Mobile
Benzersiz Alım Satım Deneyimi İçin MEXC Uygulamasını İndirin
İndiremiyor musunuz?
Windows İstemcisiDaha fazla
TürkçeUSD
Baanx
BXX/USDT
0.00980.00%
$0.00
24 sa En Yüksek
0.0098
24 sa En Düşük
0.0084
24 sa Hacim (BXX)
115.25K
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
1.04K
24 sa En Yüksek
0.0098
24 sa En Düşük
0.0084
24 sa Hacim (BXX)
115.25K
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
1.04K
Mum Grafiği
Token Bilgisi
Temel
TradingView
Derinlik
Loading..
BXX
"Imagine a world where you can borrow for free, remit money across the globe for free and earn Crypto rewards from your daily spending. This is the world of the Baanx platform, a Crypto-as-a-Service Fintech, bridging the worlds of crypto & fiat; so Fintechs can offer their users these services that are “Better than a Bank". Baanx.com Ltd now works with the leading global digital asset corporate brands to enable secure crypto-friendly services - launching our user-inspired products to their engaged communities: including interest-free secured lending, high rate savings for staking digital assets, global remittance, and the ability to spend digital blockchain based assets directly on Visa and other schemes, physical and virtual cards. Baanx.com manages the commercial side of these “Better than a Bank” functions with the BXX token.
Genel Bakış
Kripto Adı
BXX
Çıkış Zamanı
--
İlgili Bağlantılar
Çıkış Fiyatı
--
Maksimum Arz
120,735,281
Emir Defteri
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Fiyat(USDT)

(BXX)

(USDT)

0.0098$0.00
Piyasa İşlemleri
Miktar(BXX)
Fiyat(USDT)
Miktar(BXX)
Tarih
Spot
5X-X Vadeli İşlemler
ETF
Grid Alım Satım
Transfer
Alım birimi
USD
BXX Al
BXX Sat
Limit
Piyasa
Kullanılabilir -- USDT
Yatırma
FiyatUSDT
MiktarBXX
ToplamUSDT
Kullanılabilir -- BXX
Yatırma
FiyatUSDT
MiktarBXX
ToplamUSDT
Açık Emirler (0)
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Açık Pozisyonlar (0)
İşlem Çifti
Tarih
Tip
Yön
Tümü
Al
Sat
Fiyat
Miktar
Tamamlandı
Toplam
Tetikleme Koşulu
Tümünü iptal et
Tümü
Limit Emir
Stop-limit
Yalnızca yayınla
API Belgeleri
API Belgeleri
Sosyal Medya
Talep Gönder
Talep Gönder
Çevrimiçi Müşteri Hizmetleri
Çevrimiçi Müşteri Hizmetleri

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
MEXC, Kaliteli Kriptoların İlk Durağı
Hakkımızda
Hakkında
Kullanıcı Sözleşmesi ve Gizlilik Politikası
Risk Bildirimi
Akademi
Duyurular
Uygulama Yayıncısı
MEXC Blog
Ürünler
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Hizmet
MEXC Global'i İndir
Komisyonlar
VIP Ayrıcalıkları
Referans Programı
Ajanslık Programı
MEXC Pioneer
Listeleme Başvurusu
OTC Satıcılık Başvurusu
Destek
Kurumsal Hizmetler
API Belgeleri
MEXC Doğrulama
Emniyet Teşkilatı Talepleri
Yardım Merkezi
İş Birliği (İ̇şletmeler)
İş Birliği (Kurumsal)
Medya Merkezi
Talep Gönder
Geri Bildirim ve Öneriler
Ürün Tavsiyesi
Nasıl Satın Alınır
Kripto Bilgileri
Kripto Fiyatı
Topluluk

© 2022 MEXC.COM