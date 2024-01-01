ZTX | ZTX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZTX is the Web3 metaverse platform backed by Jump Crypto and ZEPETO, which is the largest metaverse platform in Asia. ZTX aims to offer virtual social networking venues for avatars in addition to diverse add-on offerings such as portal games.You can find more information about ZTX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenZTX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZTX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000