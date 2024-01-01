mexc
ZenPandaCoin Quick Project Information

ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) is a decentralized meme token built on the Ethereum blockchain, aiming to provide financial peace and prosperity through the power of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project is centered around its mascot, The Zen Panda, symbolizing calmness, balance, and wisdom. Our mission is to create a strong, supportive community that leverages the power of DeFi to achieve financial success. Furthermore, ZenPandaCoin will support LayerZero, a cross-chain messaging protocol, with its first deployment on Arbitrum, a zero-knowledge L2 chain.
You can find more information about ZenPandaCoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ZPC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ZenPandaCoin (ZPC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ZPC on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ZenPandaCoin or access MEXC ZPC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ZenPandaCoin to gain higher income. Trade ZPC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenZPC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZPC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply888,888,888,888,888
