ZORRO | ZORRO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZORRO Quick Project Information
ZORRO is a meme coin on zkSync.You can find more information about ZORRO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZORRO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ZORRO (ZORRO) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ZORRO
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ZORRO or access MEXC ZORRO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ZORRO to gain higher income. Trade ZORRO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenZORRO
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenZORRO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000