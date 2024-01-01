You can find more information about ZOA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Zone of Avoidance (ZoA) is a PVP/PVE, Play-to-Earn, NFT-based auto battler in which the universe becomes your campaign ground. Buy your NFT spaceship, fill it with heroes and embark on your mission out of the New Milky Way toward the Zone of Avoidance. As you hop between planets you’ll discover valuable commodities and fight the inhabitants willing to do anything to protect them.