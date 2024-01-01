ZOA | ZOA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZOA Quick Project Information
Zone of Avoidance (ZoA) is a PVP/PVE, Play-to-Earn, NFT-based auto battler in which the universe becomes your campaign ground. Buy your NFT spaceship, fill it with heroes and embark on your mission out of the New Milky Way toward the Zone of Avoidance. As you hop between planets you'll discover valuable commodities and fight the inhabitants willing to do anything to protect them.
ZOA Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenZOA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZOA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000