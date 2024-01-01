ZKFair | ZKF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZKFair Quick Project Information
ZKFair is the first community ZK-L2 based on Polygon CDK and Celestia DA, powered by Lumoz, a ZK-RaaS provider. ZKFair ensures 100% EVM compatibility, exceptional performance, minimal fees, and robust security.You can find more information about ZKFair history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZKF Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenZKF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZKF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000