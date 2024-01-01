Register Now

ZKFair is the first community ZK-L2 based on Polygon CDK and Celestia DA, powered by Lumoz, a ZK-RaaS provider. ZKFair ensures 100% EVM compatibility, exceptional performance, minimal fees, and robust security.

English name of the token ZKF

Withdrawal Status Available

Chinese name of the token ZKF

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price