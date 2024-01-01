ZIZY | ZIZY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZIZY Quick Project Information
With ZIZY, users can win life-changing crypto and NFT prizes, learn about new projects, earn partnership tokens and create diversified income streams which can also be life-changing for many. On the other hand, web3 projects can grow their community rapidly and cost-efficiently while gaining trust.You can find more information about ZIZY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZIZY Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenZIZY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZIZY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply150,000,000