COINZIX is a centralized exchange, launched in 2021, with headquarters in Romania, that says its mission is to “make crypto simple, safe and reliable for everyone, from beginners to experts”'. The ecosystem was built on four key pillars - payment services for fiat and crypto, crypto trading services, crypto-economic services, and community services.