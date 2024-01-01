You can find more information about Zigzach history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Zigzach is a decentralized storage network designed to meet the growing demand for secure and efficient data storage solutions in the Web3 era. It aims to provide a reliable and incentivized network for the storage and retrieval of files, addressing the limitations of traditional centralized storage systems. Built on the IPFS protocol, Zigzach offers a peer-to-peer network of storage providers, eliminating reliance on a single centralized entity and enhancing data privacy, security, and availability.