Zigzach | ZGT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Zigzach Quick Project Information
Zigzach is a decentralized storage network designed to meet the growing demand for secure and efficient data storage solutions in the Web3 era. It aims to provide a reliable and incentivized network for the storage and retrieval of files, addressing the limitations of traditional centralized storage systems. Built on the IPFS protocol, Zigzach offers a peer-to-peer network of storage providers, eliminating reliance on a single centralized entity and enhancing data privacy, security, and availability.You can find more information about Zigzach history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZGT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenZGT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZGT
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000