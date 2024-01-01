You can find more information about ZeroX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

ZeroX is a MetaFi project deployed on the BNB Chain, integrating various elements such as Metaverse, GameFi, DeFi, Web3, SocialFi, and NFTs. It offers a unique metaverse experience where players can engage in activities like building, experiencing, learning, socializing, transacting, and working within a decentralized ecosystem. Note: ZeroX (ZRX) ticker will be named as ZEROX on MEXC. Please take note before proceeding with the deposit and withdrawal.