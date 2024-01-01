You can find more information about ZENITH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Zenith Chain is a Hybrid innovative solution to bring programmability and interoperability. Zenith Chain relies on a system of Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double-sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality.