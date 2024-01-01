ZEBU | ZEBU Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZEBU Quick Project Information
ZEBU is a meme coin on the Solana ChainYou can find more information about ZEBU history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZEBU Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ZEBU (ZEBU) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ZEBU
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ZEBU or access MEXC ZEBU and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ZEBU to gain higher income. Trade ZEBU futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenZEBU
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZEBU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000