ZBC | ZBC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZBC Quick Project Information
Zebec is a continuous Settlement Protocol that will transform payroll, cash flow, and token vesting by allowing users to send payments and distributions every second. They’re launching the world’s first on-chain payroll product with full tax withholding built-in and the first debit card for Solana wallets, and have raised $21M from industry titans like Distributed Global, Coinbase, Solana Ventures, Lightspeed, Alameda, Republic, Resolute, GreenOaks, GoldenTree, DST Global, etc.You can find more information about ZBC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZBC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ZBC (ZBC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ZBC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ZBC or access MEXC ZBC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ZBC to gain higher income. Trade ZBC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenZBC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZBC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000