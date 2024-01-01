You can find more information about ZBC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Zebec is a continuous Settlement Protocol that will transform payroll, cash flow, and token vesting by allowing users to send payments and distributions every second. They’re launching the world’s first on-chain payroll product with full tax withholding built-in and the first debit card for Solana wallets, and have raised $21M from industry titans like Distributed Global, Coinbase, Solana Ventures, Lightspeed, Alameda, Republic, Resolute, GreenOaks, GoldenTree, DST Global, etc.