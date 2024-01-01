mexc
ZBC Quick Project Information

Zebec is a continuous Settlement Protocol that will transform payroll, cash flow, and token vesting by allowing users to send payments and distributions every second. They’re launching the world’s first on-chain payroll product with full tax withholding built-in and the first debit card for Solana wallets, and have raised $21M from industry titans like Distributed Global, Coinbase, Solana Ventures, Lightspeed, Alameda, Republic, Resolute, GreenOaks, GoldenTree, DST Global, etc.
ZBC Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenZBC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZBC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000
