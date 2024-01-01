You can find more information about YPRED history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

This innovative platform offers real-time trading signals, sentiment analysis for popular cryptocurrencies, AI-driven technical analysis, and identification of over 25 chart patterns. With yPredict Analytics featuring advanced predictive models and insights from top-tier AI Developers and Quants, YPRED empowers users across finance, healthcare, and human resources. Extend predictive modelling capabilities to cover more than 100 assets and expand cryptocurrency coverage from 10 to over 100.