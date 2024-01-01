You can find more information about YOOSHI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

YooShi is developed from a decentralized meme coin to YooShi's game metaverse, devoted to build a bridge between the P2E game and players, and make the game not only for fun but also bring profits! YooShi GamePad provides gaming developers a series of gaming pre-launch supports, such as selling unique in-game assets in the form of NFT, Farms, NFT auction and trading marketplace, etc.