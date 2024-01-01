mexc
Y8U.ai is a Web3 protocol designed for the creation and decentralized storage of digital clones, emphasizing user content and privacy. Y8u.ai is the first project to be launched within the Humans.AI ecosystem, the first AI blockchain.
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Y8U (Y8U) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Y8U on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Y8U or access MEXC Y8U and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Y8U to gain higher income. Trade Y8U futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenY8U
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
