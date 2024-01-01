Y8U | Y8U Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Y8U.ai is a Web3 protocol designed for the creation and decentralized storage of digital clones, emphasizing user content and privacy. Y8u.ai is the first project to be launched within the Humans.AI ecosystem, the first AI blockchain.You can find more information about Y8U history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenY8U
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000