X-Travel Space is a Web3 lifestyle platform that uses Blockchain and AI to let anyone easily share their experiences and passion for traveling while making money. X-Travel was made with the ambition of taking the travel and hospitality sectors to the next level.You can find more information about X-Travel Space history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenXTS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXTS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000