XSYNTX | XSYNTX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XSYNTX Quick Project Information
Syntax AI is a comprehensive ecosystem focused on AI-driven development, offering features like one-click deployment, language expansion, AI integration for web content, and a Code Buddy AI assistant. The project aims to foster innovation, support multiple programming languages, enhance user experience, build a strong community, and stay ahead of industry trends. With a robust economic model and plans for NFT integration, Syntax AI is poised to become a benchmark project in AI and web development.You can find more information about XSYNTX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XSYNTX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold XSYNTX (XSYNTX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XSYNTX
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy XSYNTX or access MEXC XSYNTX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on XSYNTX to gain higher income. Trade XSYNTX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXSYNTX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply7,000,000