XSHIB | XSHIB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XSHIB Quick Project Information
XSHIB is a meme coin on Ethereum.You can find more information about XSHIB history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XSHIB Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold XSHIB (XSHIB) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XSHIB
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy XSHIB or access MEXC XSHIB and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on XSHIB to gain higher income. Trade XSHIB futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXSHIB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXSHIB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,690,000,000,000,000