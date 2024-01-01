You can find more information about HPOP8i history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

HPOP8i is an enchanting and whimsical meme project that recently took its first steps onto the Ethereum blockchain. Inspired by a fusion of iconic characters from popular culture, this unique and lighthearted project brings together the worlds of Harry Potter, Barack Obama, Pac-Man, and the Inu meme trend in an unexpected and delightful way.