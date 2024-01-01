XPet Tech | XPET Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XPet Tech Quick Project Information
xPet.Tech is an innovative platform that combines the joy of virtual pet ownership with the transformative capabilities of blockchain technology. This revolutionary platform offers a dynamic and engaging environment for users to raise, care for, and even trade their virtual companions.You can find more information about XPet Tech history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XPET Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenXPET
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXPET
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000