X-Metapol | XMP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
X-Metapol Quick Project Information
X-MetaPol: (Metaverse) is the most revolutionary and advanced version of the system and is the game project that will bring a big change on both Mobile and PC. X-MetaPol is a virtual world where people can rule their own country or be a citizen of others’ country. Players can choose to excel in various professions as citizens.You can find more information about X-Metapol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XMP Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenXMP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXMP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2023-12-13
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.014 USDT
Max Supply200,000,000