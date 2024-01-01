XIDO | XIDO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XIDO Quick Project Information
XIDO Finance is a decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. XIDO Finance is powered by XIDO token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.You can find more information about XIDO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenXIDO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXIDO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000