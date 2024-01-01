XET | XET Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XET Quick Project Information
Xfinite aims to revolutionize digital media by bringing forth innovations to customer experience, data driven engagement, and ecosystem economics for the benefit of the community. It is a technology enabled solution to ensure transparency and re-establish trust in the digital world. Xfinite has launched the Mzaalo app which is a gamified video on demand platform. Secured by the Xfinite Blockchain Platform, Mzaalo provides free access to premium content, user rewards, and a range of interactive features.You can find more information about XET history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenXET
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXET
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply4,000,000,000