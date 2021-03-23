XEND | XEND Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XEND Quick Project Information
Xend Finance is a DeFi platform for cooperatives and credit unions that provides multi-levels of interest by optimizing and aggregating different DeFi lending protocols with the aim of providing high, yet stable currency yields and token rewards to the financially underserved living in unstable economies.You can find more information about XEND history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XEND Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold XEND (XEND) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XEND
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy XEND or access MEXC XEND and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on XEND to gain higher income. Trade XEND futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXEND
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXEND
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time2021-03-23
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.3 USDT
Max Supply