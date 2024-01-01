XDAO | XDAO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XDAO Quick Project Information
XDAO solves the problem of mutual budget management. In XDAO a group of people can easily create a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, deposit crypto assets, manage them by voting, sell DAO shares and directly interact with DeFi protocols.You can find more information about XDAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XDAO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold XDAO (XDAO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XDAO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy XDAO or access MEXC XDAO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on XDAO to gain higher income. Trade XDAO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXDAO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXDAO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000