X7 Coin | X7C Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
X7 Coin Quick Project Information
The NFT X7 Pump Special X7C was born with the mission to drive greater transactions on the X7 Exchange platform, as well as to generate appreciation and scarcity of the X7 Coin (X7C) token.You can find more information about X7 Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
X7C Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold X7 Coin (X7C) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade X7C
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy X7 Coin or access MEXC X7C and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on X7 Coin to gain higher income. Trade X7C futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenX7C
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenX7C
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply210,000,000,000