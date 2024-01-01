You can find more information about StorageChain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

StorageChain LLC, is a leading provider of decentralized data and file sharing solutions, utilizing IPFS technology to offer users secure and cost-effective data ownership. The Company operates web3’s fastest growing decentralized storage network. Individual node operators earn rewards for providing storage capacity for the project. The commitment to privacy and decentralization is StorageChain’s mission to empower individuals in the digital era.