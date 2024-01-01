StorageChain | WSTOR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
StorageChain Quick Project Information
StorageChain LLC, is a leading provider of decentralized data and file sharing solutions, utilizing IPFS technology to offer users secure and cost-effective data ownership. The Company operates web3’s fastest growing decentralized storage network. Individual node operators earn rewards for providing storage capacity for the project. The commitment to privacy and decentralization is StorageChain’s mission to empower individuals in the digital era.You can find more information about StorageChain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WSTOR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold StorageChain (WSTOR) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WSTOR
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy StorageChain or access MEXC WSTOR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on StorageChain to gain higher income. Trade WSTOR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWSTOR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWSTOR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,016,000,000