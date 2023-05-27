WORLD ID | WOID Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
WORLD ID Quick Project Information
WOID is committed to becoming the most popular digital economic project on the Binance Smart Chain.You can find more information about WORLD ID history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WOID Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold WORLD ID (WOID) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WOID
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy WORLD ID or access MEXC WOID and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on WORLD ID to gain higher income. Trade WOID futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWOID
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWOID
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2023-05-27
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.0000003121 USDT
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000