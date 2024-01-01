mexc
Moxy has created the first industry standard protocol enabling video game developers to implement "on-demand" eSports native gameplay into new and existing game titles. With the new paradigm of video gameplay that Moxy offers, the majority of gamers can now compete in eSport style events, competitions, and tournaments on-demand on the platform. Moxy is bringing eSports to the masses by offering the MOXY utility token to gamers of all skill levels. Moxy is eSports for All.
WMOXY Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Wrapped MOXY (WMOXY) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Wrapped MOXY to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenWMOXY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWMOXY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,500,000,000
