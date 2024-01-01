You can find more information about Wrapped MOXY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Moxy has created the first industry standard protocol enabling video game developers to implement "on-demand" eSports native gameplay into new and existing game titles. With the new paradigm of video gameplay that Moxy offers, the majority of gamers can now compete in eSport style events, competitions, and tournaments on-demand on the platform. Moxy is bringing eSports to the masses by offering the MOXY utility token to gamers of all skill levels. Moxy is eSports for All.