WMN | WMN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
WMN Quick Project Information
Webmind Network is a groundbreaking initiative at the intersection of web3 and cryptocurrency, seeking to revolutionise the way we interact with and conceptualise the internet. As a visionary project, Webmind aims to contribute to the development of a more decentralised, secure, and user-centric web.You can find more information about WMN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WMN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenWMN
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenWMN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000