mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--
----
0.00%

WEXO | WEXO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

WEXO Quick Project Information

Enter the world of cryptocurrencies with the WEXO app. Wexo is building a global payment infrastructure for the future of finance through Bitcoin Lightning payments.
You can find more information about WEXO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

WEXO Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold WEXO (WEXO) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WEXO on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy WEXO or access MEXC WEXO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
English name of the tokenWEXO
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply928,000,000
WEXO Price CalculatorHow to buy WEXO

Trade

/USDT
--
----
--
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download App
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM