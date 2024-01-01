You can find more information about WEC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) is a SPL Token running on the Solana Network used to power the Whole Earth Access Platform, a one-of-a-kind data exchange ecosystem that provides tools and resources to put general citizens in control of their infrastructure. Using applications running on smartphones, we can crowdsource detailed data on infrastructure traced by geolocation. This data can then be used to develop intelligent AI to make predictions that provide novel insights that allow for more efficient infrastructure management.