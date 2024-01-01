You can find more information about Alvey Chain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Alvey is a decentralised blockchain with a proof-of-stake consensus model, meaning that the author of the subsequent block is selected at random based on how much cryptocurrency they have in their wallet and how mature that wallet is, continuously rotating addresses to ensure decentralisation and network participation. Blocks are usually built or minted rather than mined; there are also block rewards in addition to transaction fees, thus, builders receive a percentage of "interest" on the amount of funds they bet.