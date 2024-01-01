Alvey Chain | WALV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Alvey Chain Quick Project Information
Alvey is a decentralised blockchain with a proof-of-stake consensus model, meaning that the author of the subsequent block is selected at random based on how much cryptocurrency they have in their wallet and how mature that wallet is, continuously rotating addresses to ensure decentralisation and network participation. Blocks are usually built or minted rather than mined; there are also block rewards in addition to transaction fees, thus, builders receive a percentage of "interest" on the amount of funds they bet.You can find more information about Alvey Chain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WALV Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Alvey Chain (WALV) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WALV
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Alvey Chain or access MEXC WALV and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Alvey Chain to gain higher income. Trade WALV futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWALV
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWALV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply160,000,000