You can find more information about WAIT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Hourglass is a community-driven, tax-free token with renounced ownership. 100% is circulating. The mission of Hourglass is to elevate Web 3.0 by incubating projects that bridge the crypto space with mainstream entertainment, popular apps, major retail brands, and large-scale real-life events. Hourglass is a partner in producing “The Next Crypto Gem” TV show, which brings the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency to a mainstream television audience for the first time.