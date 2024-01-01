mexc
Hourglass is a community-driven, tax-free token with renounced ownership. 100% is circulating. The mission of Hourglass is to elevate Web 3.0 by incubating projects that bridge the crypto space with mainstream entertainment, popular apps, major retail brands, and large-scale real-life events. Hourglass is a partner in producing “The Next Crypto Gem” TV show, which brings the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency to a mainstream television audience for the first time.
WAIT Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenWAIT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWAIT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
