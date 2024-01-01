W3G | W3G Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
W3G Quick Project Information
W3Gamez Network is the layer 2 crypto gaming blockchain network built by Web3Games.com with Optimism, empowering developers to build and players to experience groundbreaking fully on-chain games.You can find more information about W3G history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
W3G Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold W3G (W3G) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade W3G
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy W3G or access MEXC W3G and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on W3G to gain higher income. Trade W3G futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenW3G
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenW3G
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000