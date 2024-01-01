Virtual Versions | VV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Virtual Versions Quick Project Information
Virtual Versions - Building a new era of social identity - We enable users to own their data and social identity, with a decentralized AI digital twin you can use anywhere.You can find more information about Virtual Versions history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VV Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Virtual Versions (VV) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VV
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Virtual Versions or access MEXC VV and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Virtual Versions to gain higher income. Trade VV futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVV
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000