Vertex | VRTX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Vertex Quick Project Information
Vertex is a hybrid orderbook-AMM DEX fusing on-chain trading and risk engines with an off-chain sequencer, providing an efficient and versatile high-performance trading platform ideally suited for both retail and institutional traders.You can find more information about Vertex history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VRTX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Vertex (VRTX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VRTX
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Vertex or access MEXC VRTX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Vertex to gain higher income. Trade VRTX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVRTX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVRTX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000