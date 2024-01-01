Virtual Coin | VRC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Virtual Coin Quick Project Information
A Scalable & Sustainable Revolutionary Blockchain Platform. VRC Coin is a reward-able coin built on VRC Blockchain. VRC is a blockchain ecosystem for adoption of Web3, Metaverse & Nft Platforms, with high transaction speed and low transaction fees.You can find more information about Virtual Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VRC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Virtual Coin (VRC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VRC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Virtual Coin or access MEXC VRC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Virtual Coin to gain higher income. Trade VRC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVRC
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenVRC
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply880,000,000