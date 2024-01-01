Voltage Finance | VOLTAGE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Voltage Finance Quick Project Information
Voltage Finance (FuseFi) is a Defi hub facilitating automated trading of decentralised finance tokens on the Fuse network.You can find more information about Voltage Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VOLTAGE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Voltage Finance (VOLTAGE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VOLTAGE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Voltage Finance or access MEXC VOLTAGE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Voltage Finance to gain higher income. Trade VOLTAGE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVOLTAGE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVOLTAGE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply7,596,866,708.561