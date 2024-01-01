You can find more information about UnshETH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

unshETH is a novel DeFi primitive that promotes validator decentralization by fostering competition among ETH liquid staking protocols to bring the best ETH staking experience to millions of users. unshETH's mission is simple — decentralization through incentivization. Through incentive engineering, unshETH aims to distribute capital across the LSD ecosystem in a manner that prioritizes validator decentralization.