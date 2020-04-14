You can find more information about Neutrino USD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Neutrino Dollar is an algorithmic stablecoin collateralized by the Waves native token. The price stability is supported by market makers in the ratio of 1 USD-N : 1 US Dollar. The average annual interest paid trustlessly to USDN holders is around 12-15%. Distinct from centralized fiat-collateralized stablecoins, USD-N is issued by a smart contract. For more information of the project, please visit its official website below.