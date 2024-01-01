Pawtocol | UPI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pawtocol Quick Project Information
Pawtocol is a global online community of pet lovers who aim to disrupt the pet industry by leveraging blockchain technology to monetize data about their pets, improve owners’ purchasing experience, and help veterinarians to deliver better care.You can find more information about Pawtocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
UPI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Pawtocol (UPI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade UPI
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Pawtocol or access MEXC UPI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Pawtocol to gain higher income. Trade UPI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenUPI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUPI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000