Pawtocol Quick Project Information

Pawtocol is a global online community of pet lovers who aim to disrupt the pet industry by leveraging blockchain technology to monetize data about their pets, improve owners’ purchasing experience, and help veterinarians to deliver better care.
UPI Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenUPI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUPI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
