UMMA Token | UMMA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
UMMA Token Quick Project Information
Umma Life is an Islamic social network that connects Muslims from around the world. It is designed to be a comprehensive online community based on the principles of Islamic law, with a variety of features including news, information, a mosque directory, a marketplace for Islamic goods and services, and more. The social network is moderated to ensure that all content aligns with Islamic values.You can find more information about UMMA Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
UMMA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold UMMA Token (UMMA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade UMMA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy UMMA Token or access MEXC UMMA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on UMMA Token to gain higher income. Trade UMMA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenUMMA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUMMA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000