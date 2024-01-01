Umbrella Network | UMB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Umbrella Network Quick Project Information
Umbrella Network is a community autonomous, scalable, and cost-effective oracle for DeFi and blockchain communities.You can find more information about Umbrella Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
UMB Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Umbrella Network (UMB) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade UMB
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Umbrella Network or access MEXC UMB and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Umbrella Network to gain higher income. Trade UMB futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenUMB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUMB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply447,532,308