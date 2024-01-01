ULTRON | ULX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ULTRON Quick Project Information
Ultron is a blockchain that successively manages to solve the Blockchain Trilemma by providing, at the same time, speed of transaction, security, and significant scalability. Furthermore, their blockchain technology leverages a leaderless Proof-of-Stake (POS) protocol and asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerant consensus mechanism.You can find more information about ULTRON history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenULX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenULX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000,000