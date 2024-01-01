TypeIt | TYPE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TypeIt Quick Project Information
TypeIt is the Web3 payment input method allowing users to earn income in their daily use and participate in the development trend of Web3. TypeIt provides keyboard skins as NFTs and offers rich scenarios such as Gamefi and Socialfi. In terms of privacy, TypeIt encrypts and saves all data locally, ensuring user privacy and security. As the center connects the Web3 and Web2 worlds, TypeIt is not just an input method, but also a new way to participate in the digital economy.You can find more information about TypeIt history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TYPE Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenTYPE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTYPE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000