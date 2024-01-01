mexc
TypeIt Quick Project Information

TypeIt is the Web3 payment input method allowing users to earn income in their daily use and participate in the development trend of Web3. TypeIt provides keyboard skins as NFTs and offers rich scenarios such as Gamefi and Socialfi. In terms of privacy, TypeIt encrypts and saves all data locally, ensuring user privacy and security. As the center connects the Web3 and Web2 worlds, TypeIt is not just an input method, but also a new way to participate in the digital economy.
You can find more information about TypeIt history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

TYPE Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TypeIt (TYPE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TYPE on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TypeIt or access MEXC TYPE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TypeIt to gain higher income. Trade TYPE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTYPE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTYPE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
