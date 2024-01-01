TRID | TRID Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TRID Quick Project Information
TriDeFi is an innovative, decentralized liquid staking solution for Ethereum and Polygon, featuring competitive APRs and enhancing asset liquidity in DeFi.You can find more information about TRID history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TRID Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TRID (TRID) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TRID
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TRID or access MEXC TRID and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TRID to gain higher income. Trade TRID futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTRID
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply210,000,000,000