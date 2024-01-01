TREEB | TREEB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TREEB Quick Project Information
Retreeb is a new decentralized way to pay that allows its users to act in accordance with today’s universal values of ethics, sharing and solidarity. Retreeb is built on the Fantom blockchain, using a fork “Fantom Opera”, with a DAG consensus. Our vision is to build a better future by a better distribution of value using payment.You can find more information about TREEB history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TREEB Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenTREEB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTREEB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000